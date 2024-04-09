SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,640,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SunPower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SunPower by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SunPower by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.