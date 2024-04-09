Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.81.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.31. 1,079,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,302. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$37.09 and a 12-month high of C$53.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.793291 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

