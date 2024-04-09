Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71.18

Substratum (SUB) traded up 184.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $71.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 76% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00015371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.87 or 0.99753544 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00133422 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00017808 USD and is down -10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $64.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.