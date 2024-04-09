Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.14. 522,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

