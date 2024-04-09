Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $119,417.85 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.36 or 0.05073367 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00068177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

