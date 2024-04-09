Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $14,494,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

