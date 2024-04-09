Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

