Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 9,239 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000.

BATS:OMFL opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

