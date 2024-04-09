Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

