Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 367,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 256,544 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

