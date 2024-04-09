Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 112,481 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,481 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 242,742.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 230,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

