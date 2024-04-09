Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 917,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,155,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170,947 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

