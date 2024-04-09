Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.