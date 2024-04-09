Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 91,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

