Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

DDEC opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

