Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 33,090 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYW – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 2.67% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF during the second quarter worth $534,000.

Shares of MAYW stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 May ETF (MAYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYW was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

