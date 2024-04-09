STP One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.97 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, STP has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $136.97 million and $8.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00014543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00013936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,534.37 or 0.99790802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00133944 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.07141479 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,301,894.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.