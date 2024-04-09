Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. 5,133,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,396. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

