Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 566 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 526.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 183,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

