Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159,110 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,467. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

