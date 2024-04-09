Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.43. 421,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,727. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.