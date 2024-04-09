Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 599,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

