Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 555,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.