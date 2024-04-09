Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 4,397 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.