Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 364,594 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

