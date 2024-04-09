Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average of $244.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

