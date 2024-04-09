Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 944,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,202. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last three months.

