Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,983. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

