StockNews.com Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $259.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.30.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.