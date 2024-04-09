StockNews.com Lowers inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

inTEST Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $13.23 on Friday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

