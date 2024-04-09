StockNews.com Lowers Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 7,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

