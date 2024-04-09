StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

