StockNews.com Downgrades Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NNI opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

