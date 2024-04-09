StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $800.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10,211.05.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
