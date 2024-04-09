StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $800.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10,211.05.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

