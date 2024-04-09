StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 50.5 %

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

