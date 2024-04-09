Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,881 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 246% compared to the typical volume of 2,854 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INMD

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,444. InMode has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,863 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in InMode by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 261,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.