Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Equitrans Midstream Call Options (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 60,627 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 587% compared to the average daily volume of 8,820 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ETRN traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

