Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 626 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.23. 39,404,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,806,816. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.82 and a 200 day moving average of $403.87.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

