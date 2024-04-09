Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 592 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

JKHY traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.17. The company had a trading volume of 346,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.56. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

