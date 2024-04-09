Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 122 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,721. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $252.04 and a one year high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

