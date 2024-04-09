Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.90. 4,195,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,318. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.47. Fastenal has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

