Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,259 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

CME traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.78. 1,619,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

