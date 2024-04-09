Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,334.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,291.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,092.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

