Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $737,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.