Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.27 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $35,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.86. 443,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,509. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

