Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 2.4 %

AMT stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.02. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

