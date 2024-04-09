Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.83. The company had a trading volume of 867,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.33. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.