Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,649,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,710,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

