Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

ASML stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $989.83. 717,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $950.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $773.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.