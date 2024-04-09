Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 304 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.77.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, hitting $973.34. The stock had a trading volume of 520,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $482.74 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $929.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

